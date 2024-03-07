KMT reorganizes key branch as part of ongoing party reform

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday renamed its Huang Fuxing branch a "veterans service working committee" and re-structured it as a tier-two division in the party's organization.

The move to reorganize Huang Fuxing branch, a special unit made up of retired military personnel and their dependents, which operated independently of the party's central leadership, is part of ongoing efforts to reform the century-old political party.

The decision was passed at the KMT's weekly Central Standing Committee meeting, and it is hoped that the reorganization will help to boost the party's support nationwide.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said the move is not intended to eliminate the branch, long considered a "party within a party" for its members' unwavering support, adding that the reorganization seeks to enhance and cement the branch's functionality and influence, thereby garnering increased public support among veterans who are not KMT members.

Huang Fuxing branch, officially called the "national veterans committee," was established in July 1956 by late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in the hope that retired military personnel and their dependents would resolutely back the KMT.

Despite a fall in membership from over 200,000 at its peak to the current level of around 80,000, the branch has long been a core backer of the KMT and stills wield important influence in internal party elections.

As the members of Huang Fuxing branch are mostly veterans and their dependents, it has long been considered a "deep blue" bloc because of their conservative ideology.

After the KMT lost power in Taiwan for the first time in 2000, the party started to streamline, mainly targeting its profitable business committees which were once responsible for the KMT being dubbed the wealthiest political party in the world.

Since 2006, Huang Fuxing branch has also been designated a target of downsizing, to tackle the KMT's rapidly worsening finances and social image.

Although some KMT lawmakers are broadly supportive of efforts to flatten the party's organization, former Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) urged the party headquarter to communicate with rank-and-file party members over the issue to ensure they understand and do not hold grudges.

Jaw Shau-kong (趙少康), the KMT's vice presidential candidate in the Jan. 13 presidential election, gave Huang Fuxing branch credit for its contribution to the party over the years.

However, Jaw contended that the KMT has no choice but to carry out reform through internal reorganization such as rejuvenation and streamlining.

"It's a matter of life or death," he added.