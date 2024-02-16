Taiwan to launch electronic system for referendum proposals in April: CEC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) Taiwan will introduce an electronic system to facilitate the proposing of national referendums on April 10, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said Friday.

The establishment of the system aligns with the provisions of the Referendum Act, which was amended in 2019 to require the government to create a mechanism for better solicitation of referendum proposals and the collection of signatures, according to the CEC.

In the future, referendum campaigners will be able to use the system to create a website for people to sign up to petitions, the CEC said in a press release.

Meanwhile, those supporting a referendum proposal will be required to apply for a Citizen Digital Certificate for NT$250 (US$8) and use a card-reader in order to upload their information along with a personal identification number (PIN) and their National ID card number, to the website, the CEC said.