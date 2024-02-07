Visiting Tokyo governor Koike meets Taiwan leaders, eyes more cooperation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) Taiwan and Japan should boost their cooperation in digital development and startup incubation, among other areas, visiting Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike told President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday evening in Taipei.

Koike, who arrived in Taiwan with a delegation earlier the same day, made the comment when she met with Lai at the Presidential Office, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Office.

Tokyo has organized disaster response drills for decades, with Taipei regularly sending search and rescue teams to participate, the governor said, noting that both sides had helped each other and learned from one another through these activities and in the aftermath of disasters.

Meanwhile, Lai said, without elaborating, that he looks forward to more collaboration between Taiwan and Japan that will benefit regional peace and stability.

The president-elect, who is set to take office on May 20, also reiterated his pledge to safeguard Taiwan while working to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In addition to meeting with Lai, the Japanese official also met separately with outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳), on Wednesday afternoon, as part of her two-day visit.

According to Taipei City Government, Koike and Chiang discussed challenges faced by both cities, including disaster prevention, aging population and environmental protection.