Taiwan, Eswatini sign joint declaration reaffirming diplomatic ties

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The Republic of China, Taiwan's official name, and Eswatini on Thursday signed a joint declaration reaffirming more than five decades of diplomatic relations.

"Today's joint declaration once again highlights our long-cherished friendship," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said before singing the pact with his Eswatinian counterpart Pholile Shakantu in Taipei.

"By signing it, Eswatini is reiterating highly-valued diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and renewing its commitment to advocate for Taiwan's participation in the international community," Wu added.

Taiwan and Eswatini have maintained close cooperation in a range of areas, including education, agriculture, health, and information technology, Wu said, while pointing to Taipei's desire to deepen economics, trade, and investment relations with the African country.

Shakantu, who is on a five-day visit to Taiwan, said her country was "grateful" for the many years of bilateral cooperation, which she said had "not only transformed the lives of many Eswatinians back home" but also "been a turning point for Eswatini as a country."

"The Kingdom of Eswatini wishes to reiterate its firm, constructive and sustainable alliance with Taiwan," she said, adding that she looked forward to working closely to "deepen fraternal relations."

Thursday's joint declaration comes following Nauru's switch of recognition from Taipei to Beijing on Jan. 15, a move that left Taiwan with just 12 diplomatic allies.

At the same time, Shakantu called for "more ways to extend contact between our people," noting that the people of Taiwan and Eswatini "can and should know more about each other."

Shakantu, joined by her husband Michelo Shakantu and one of her deputies, Vulindlela Kunene, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday.

Eswatini's top diplomat also held a meeting with President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) earlier the same day, during which both sides pledged to continue bolstering bilateral ties, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Office.

Shakantu has served as minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Eswatini -- the ROC's only diplomatic ally in Africa and the continent's last absolute monarchy -- since November 2023.