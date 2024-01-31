Eswatini foreign minister to visit Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu of Eswatini, Taiwan's only formal diplomatic ally in Africa, and her delegation will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday for a five-day visit, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) separately during its visit from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, MOFA said.

Shakantu will also attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and the two top diplomats will sign a communiqué to "reaffirm the robust relations" between the two nations, MOFA said.

In addition, the delegation will visit government agencies in Taiwan responsible for digital affairs, energy, culture, and information technology, and meet with representatives from Taiwanese companies interested in investing in Eswatini, according to MOFA.

Though Shakantu is in Taiwan at the invitation of Taiwan's government with meetings planned with government officials and business representatives, MOFA did not specify if the trip would have any specific mission.

Shakantu, who had previously served as justice minister, assumed the role of minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation in November 2023, following parliamentarian elections in Eswatini, MOFA's statement said.

MOFA described Shakantu's visit as a testament to the African nation's support for bilateral relations at a time when China has "made every effort to try to sabotage Taiwan's ties with its allies."

Shakantu will be joined by her husband Michelo Shakantu and one of her deputies, Vulindlela Kunene, MOFA said.

Eswatini, the last absolute monarchy in Africa, is the only country in Africa and one of only 12 countries in the world that formally recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name).