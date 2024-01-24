To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The Central Standing Committee of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday approved Legislator-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to run for the post of legislative speaker with Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as his deputy.

Han and Chiang are a "perfect match," KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said at the committee meeting, explaining that Han served as a lawmaker from 1993 to 1996, making him the most senior of the newly elected legislators.

In addition, Chiang, who represents the eighth constituency in Taichung, is familiar with party affairs having served as KMT chairman from March 2020-September 2021, Chu said.

The nomination of the pairing had been called into question when KMT Legislator-elect Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) expressed an interest in running for the post three days ago.

Promising that the KMT in the new Legislature will be a strong source of checks and balances on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, Chu said the party will join with other opposition forces to back reform-oriented bills and demonstrate its support for reforms and progressive values.

The KMT has already prepared bills addressing public concerns, such as nuclear power, assisted reproduction and absentee voting, Chu said.

Despite its defeat in the presidential race, the KMT won most seats in the 113-member Legislative Yuan with 52 seats, edging out the ruling DPP, which secured 51 seats.

If the KMT is able to team up with two pro-KMT independent legislators and the Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) eight lawmakers, the opposition parties would have an absolute majority of 62 seats in the Legislature, Chu said.

After losing the presidential election, the KMT must now exhibit its unity as the largest party in the Legislature and push for reforms in conjunction with other opposition forces, he said.

Regarding the vote for the top job in the Legislative Yuan, Chu stressed the process must be clean and honest and performed in unison to secure the speakership for Han.

Any deal in exchange for power or money will not be tolerated, he said.

Meanwhile, the DPP caucus has said it will continue to back incumbent Speaker Yu Si-kun (游錫堃) and his deputy Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) for another term, effectively handing the TPP the decisive role in determining who will be the next legislative speaker.

Though Chu hopes for an alliance with the TPP and it has been offered the position of deputy speaker, the smaller opposition party has not indicated any interest in such a partnership.

According to Chinese-language United Daily News on Wednesday, TPP insiders said the latest developments indicate party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is inclined to support Han, a claim later denied by the TPP Deputy Secretary-General Osmar Hsu (許甫).

The newly elected 11th Legislative Yuan will be inaugurated on Feb. 1 and its first task will be to vote for a speaker and deputy speaker. If none of the candidates receive an absolute majority, a second vote will be held when only a plurality of votes is required to become speaker.