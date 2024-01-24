Focus Taiwan App
ELECTION 2024/1st post-election U.S. congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

01/24/2024 05:21 PM
Taiwan's representative to the U.S. Alexander Yui (secon dleft) accompanies U.S. Congress members Ami Bera and Republican Mario Díaz Balart on the U.S, lawmakers' visit to Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) Democrat Ami Bera and Republican Mario Díaz Balart, co-chairs of the congressional Taiwan Caucus, arrived in Taiwan Wednesday for a three-day visit, becoming the first U.S. lawmakers to visit the nation since its presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 13.

Bera and Díaz Balart will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), President-elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and other political leaders before departing on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

In a joint press release, Bera and Diaz Balart said the trip aimed to "reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan. "

MOFA said that this was the first time in recent years both co-chairs of the congressional Taiwan Caucus had paid a visit to Taiwan.

It marks a demonstration of bipartisan support following the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, the ministry said.

(By Joseph Yeh)

