Han secures full KMT backing to vie for legislative speakership

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) will unanimously approve Legislator-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to run for legislative speaker with Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as his deputy later this week, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Monday.

At a gathering with the KMT's newly elected legislators following Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections, Chu said the nominations of Han and Chiang will be approved at the party's Central Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

He thanked all party members for their support, including that of another Legislator-elect, Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁), who agreed to withdraw his bid for legislative speaker after speaking with Chu.

Promising that the KMT will be the strongest source of checks and balances in the Legislature, Chu said the party will join with other opposition forces to back all reform-oriented bills and demonstrate its support for reforms and progressive values.

From left to right: Opposition Kuomintang's Legislator-elect Johnny Chiang, Chairman Eric Chu, Legislators-elect Han Kuo-yu and Fu Kun-chi hold hands on stage on Monday. CNA photo Jan. 22, 2024

Despite its defeat in the presidential race, the KMT grabbed the most seats of any party in the 113-member Legislative Yuan with 52, edging out the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had 51.

If the KMT can team up with two pro-KMT independent legislators and the Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) eight lawmakers, the opposition could form an absolute majority of 62 seats in the Legislature, Chu said.

Despite the party's defeat in the presidential race, the KMT must now exhibit its unity as the biggest party in the Legislature to push for its long-time goal of reform in conjunction with other opposition forces, he said.

Regarding the vote for the top job in the Legislative Yuan, Chu stressed it must be clean and honest and performed in unison to secure the speakership for Han in creating a new Legislature. Any deal in exchange for power or money will not be tolerated, he said.

Meanwhile, the DPP caucus has said it would continue to back incumbent speaker Yu Si-kun (游錫堃) and his deputy Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) for another term, giving the TPP the decisive role in determining who the next legislative speaker will be.

Though Chu is hoping for an alliance with the TPP, the smaller opposition party has not indicated any interest in such a partnership.

The newly elected 11th Legislative Yuan will be inaugurated on Feb. 1.