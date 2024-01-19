DEFENSE/Taiwan drops one spot to rank 24th in global military power index
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Taiwan is ranked as having the 24th most powerful military in the world in 2024, a drop of one spot from last year, according to an annual survey published by Global Firepower (GFP), a website that keeps track of global defense information.
In the 2024 ranking of 145 countries, Taiwan scored a "Power Index" of 0.3302, out of a perfect score of 0.0000.
According to the GFP, the ranking is based on each nation's potential war-making capability across land, sea and air fought by conventional means. The results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances and geography, with more than 60 individual factors used to calculate the final ranking.
In an overview, the GFP estimated that Taiwan has 2.58 million total military personnel, including 215,000 active-duty troops and 2.31 million reserve soldiers.
In the 2024 ranking, the United States continued to take the top spot, with an index score of 0.0699, followed by Russia (0.0702), China (0.0706), India (0.1023) and South Korea (0.1416).
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (0.1443), Japan (0.1601), Turkey (0.1697), Pakistan (0.1711) and Italy (0.1863) were placed sixth to 10th.
Taiwan, which was ranked 23rd in 2023, dropped one spot this year to finish behind Saudi Arabia.
