Palau pledges support for Taiwan after Nauru breaks ties

Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. congratulated President-elect Lai Ching-te(賴清德) on his Jan. 13 election victory during a phone call on Wednesday, saying bilateral ties between Palau and Taiwan remained robust.

The phone call, which was made public in a press release issued by Taiwan's Presidential Office on Wednesday evening, came just two days after another Pacific nation, Nauru, switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, leaving Taiwan with only 12 allies.

Taipei has criticized Beijing for poaching one of its Pacific allies, calling the move, which occurred just one day after Lai was elected president, "a retaliatory act against democratic values and a clear challenge to the stability of the international order."

According to the press release, Whipps Jr. offered his congratulations to Lai, who is currently vice president, and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on winning the presidential race, noting that the election showcased "the firm support of the people of Taiwan for freedom and democracy."

This year, Taiwan and Palau will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, which have been robust and steadily growing, the Palauan president said.

Whipps Jr. pledged his country's support for Taiwan, saying both sides would continue to uphold democracy and the rule of law, stand in solidarity with each other, and render mutual support.

Lai, meanwhile, told Whipps Jr. that Taiwan looked forward to enhancing existing bilateral collaborations on public health, agriculture and fishing, green energy, infrastructure development, and climate change, among others, the press release said.

Exchanges with Palau are of great importance to Taiwan, Lai said, adding that the close ties shared by the two sides had been bound by their adherence to democracy.

He also invited Whipps Jr. to attend his inauguration ceremony slated for May, and the Palauan president responded by saying he looked forward to traveling to Taiwan for the occasion.