Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Haitian ambassador Penn thanks Taiwan for longstanding support

01/12/2024 02:51 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Chen (left) and Haiti's ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn (right) raise their glasses at the celebration. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jan. 12, 2024
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Chen (left) and Haiti's ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn (right) raise their glasses at the celebration. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jan. 12, 2024

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Roudy Stanley Penn, Haiti's ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), thanked Taiwan for its longstanding support Thursday night at an event celebrating the 220th anniversary of Haiti's political independence.

During his three years as an ambassador in Taiwan, Penn said, the two sides have actively promoted trade, culture, education and technology ties despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

Penn said he deeply respected Taiwan's people for safeguarding democracy, and that he believed the values of solidarity, cooperation and freedom would further deepen between the two sides as Taiwan and Haiti continue to work together, the statement said.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Chen (陳立國), who was present at the celebration, congratulated the Haitian government and people for the 220th anniversary of the country's political independence.

He said Haiti became the first independent country in the Caribbean in 1804, and has showcased perseverance and resilience throughout its 220 years.

It is also the 68th year since the Republic of China and Haiti formed diplomatic ties, and that both sides have jointly worked together on infrastructure, education, agriculture, public health and women's empowerment, with positive results achieved, Chen said.

Chen also thanked Haiti for firmly supporting Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organizations.

(By Novia Huang and Evelyn Yang)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.194