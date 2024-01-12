Haitian ambassador Penn thanks Taiwan for longstanding support

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) Roudy Stanley Penn, Haiti's ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), thanked Taiwan for its longstanding support Thursday night at an event celebrating the 220th anniversary of Haiti's political independence.

During his three years as an ambassador in Taiwan, Penn said, the two sides have actively promoted trade, culture, education and technology ties despite the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

Penn said he deeply respected Taiwan's people for safeguarding democracy, and that he believed the values of solidarity, cooperation and freedom would further deepen between the two sides as Taiwan and Haiti continue to work together, the statement said.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Chen (陳立國), who was present at the celebration, congratulated the Haitian government and people for the 220th anniversary of the country's political independence.

He said Haiti became the first independent country in the Caribbean in 1804, and has showcased perseverance and resilience throughout its 220 years.

It is also the 68th year since the Republic of China and Haiti formed diplomatic ties, and that both sides have jointly worked together on infrastructure, education, agriculture, public health and women's empowerment, with positive results achieved, Chen said.

Chen also thanked Haiti for firmly supporting Taiwan's efforts to participate in international organizations.