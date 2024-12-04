Renowned romance novelist Chiung Yao dies by suicide at 86

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Renowned romance novelist Chiung Yao (瓊瑤), 86, was found dead at her home on Wednesday in New Taipei after taking her own life, local police reported.

Police said they responded to a suicide report at 1:22 p.m. and discovered Chiung Yao at her apartment in Tamsui District, with no signs of life and no indication of foul play, according to prosecutors.

An initial investigation revealed that Chiung Yao, who was found by a family employee, also left a suicide note addressed to her son and a public Facebook post.

In the open letter on Facebook, Chiung Yao asked people not to feel sad for her, as she had "gracefully" left the world.

In the letter Chiung Yao said she chose death to take control of the final "major event" in her life, rather than letting it be determined by fate or endure a slow decline.

Chiung Yao explained that she wanted to avoid the painful process of "weakness, decline, illness, hospital visits, treatments, and eventual futility" often seen in aging.

"I have witnessed such misery before, and I do not want that kind of 'death,'" she said.

Born Chen Che (陳喆) in Chengdu, China, Chiung Yao was married to Ping Hsin-tao (平鑫濤), founder of Crown Magazine, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 92.

Chiung Yao, best known for over 70 novels, had many works adapted into TV dramas and films, including "Outside the Window," "The Young Ones," and "My Fair Princess," making her the most famous romance writer in the Chinese-speaking world from the 1970s-1990s.

Following her death, stars who rose to fame through those adaptations shared their condolences.

Taiwanese actor Alec Su (蘇有朋), who portrayed Prince Yongqi in "My Fair Princess," wrote on Weibo that working with Chiung Yao had left an everlasting mark on his life.

"I feel fortunate to have portrayed a character from (Chiung Yao's) stories," he wrote.

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming (黃曉明), who played Xiao Jian in "My Fair Princess III," expressed on Weibo that "(Chiung Yao's) works have illuminated the youth of generations, teaching us how to love, cherish, and face the challenges and difficulties in life."

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines for help.