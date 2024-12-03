Focus Taiwan App
Veteran entertainer Steven Liu dies aged 83

12/03/2024 11:08 PM
Steven Liu promotes his farewell concert in this CNA file photo
Steven Liu promotes his farewell concert in this CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Veteran entertainer Steven Liu (劉家昌) died of cancer on Monday at the age of 83, surrounded by relatives, according to a statement from his family on Tuesday.

Liu's family said they wished to mourn in peace and simplicity, asking the public and press to respect their privacy.

"Thank you for your considerations and understanding. We also ask that friends from the media give us space so that we can quietly mourn," they said.

During Liu's long entertainment career he sang and composed, but also went on to act and direct. Indeed, he is often referred to as the "godfather of Chinese language pop music."

Liu received a special contribution award at the 2001 Golden Melody Award.

(By Hung Su-chin and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

    18