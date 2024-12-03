Legislator Huang Jie listed among BBC 100 Women of 2024

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Dec. 3 (CNA) Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Jie (黃捷) was named Tuesday to the BBC's 100 Women list for 2024, becoming the first Taiwanese female politician to receive the recognition.

"Known for championing gender equality, Huang Jie made history in January this year when she won a seat in parliament and became Taiwan's first openly LGBTQ+ legislator," the BBC wrote.

During her political career, the 31-year-old Huang has pushed for reforms, including advocating the rights of single women and lesbian couples to get fertility treatment and highlighting the need for new laws to address the issue of period poverty, the BBC said.

According to the BBC, Huang has spoken openly about the abuse she has faced after coming out publicly in 2023.

As a victim of deepfake pornography, Huang has also advocated strengthening existing laws to combat digital sexual violence, it said.

In response to the honor, Huang said on Facebook that it "sends a clear message to the world about Taiwan's commitment to human rights and its pursuit of democratic values."

Human rights are not only fundamental responsibilities but also Taiwan's way of connecting with the international community, which is a means to overcome diplomatic constraints and the most significant distinction between Taiwan and China, she said.

According to the BBC, the list acknowledges the toll this year has taken on women by celebrating those who -- through their resilience -- are pushing for change, as the world changes around them.

"True resilience lies in embracing diversity. The more voices we include, the stronger we become -- especially those once considered weak, women and LGBTQ+," Huang was quoted as saying in her BBC profile.