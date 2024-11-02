Tainan Art Museum founding chairman dies at 86

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) Taiwanese artist Chen Huei-dung (陳輝東), best known as the driving force behind the establishment of Tainan Art Museum which officially opened in 2019, passed away Friday at the age of 86.

In an announcement released on Saturday, the Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau said that Chen passed away due to illness.

Chen's passing prompted various public officials to offer their condolences, recognizing his contribution as an important figure in the local art world.

Minister of Culture Li Yuan (李遠) said in a Saturday press release that he had just saw Chen at the opening of an exhibition in September, adding that the artist invited him to a planned exhibition of his works.

"I promised him that I would go to his show," Li said. "On his sudden passing, my heart is very saddened."

Chen accomplished much through his skill at painting portraits, landscapes and still life, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Li said Chen had a strong passion for artistic promotion and education and was instrumental in breathing new life into the local art scene through the Tainan Art Museum and Tainan Cultural Center.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Saturday also took to Facebook to offer his condolences.

Chen dedicated his life to art and culture, for example by helping with the creation of the Tainan Art Museum, Huang said.

Chen was born in Tainan in 1938 and was a second generation western-style artist. He lived through World War II and was educated during the Japanese colonial era (1895-1945) in Taiwan as well as the subsequent Republic of China government under the Kuomintang.

Chen's paintings were so well liked that he was chosen alongside his daughter Chen Shiang-yin (陳香吟) as featured artists at the 1994 edition of "le Salon" and "Salon d'Automne" art exhibitions in France.

On top of being recognized as one of Taiwan's most successful painters, Chen was appointed a National Policy Advisor to the President this year.

Chen's most notable contribution to the art world in Taiwan was as the driving force behind the establishment of Tainan Art Museum which opened its doors in 2019. He also served as the museum's first chairman and subsequently its honorary chairperson.