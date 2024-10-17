Exhibition on Dutch Formosa opens at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Amsterdam, Oct. 16 (CNA) An exhibition of art and archival documents exploring the Netherlands' 38-year colonization of Taiwan between 1624 and 1662 opened at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The exhibition has been curated in partnership with the Taiwan Culture Center in Paris, to mark 400 years since the first Dutch settlers arrived in Taiwan.

"Once upon a time ... the Netherlands and Taiwan" will run until April 6 next year and features 16 pieces related to the Dutch East India Company's colonial rule on the island of Formosa.

Speaking with CNA, Wang Ching-ling (王靜靈), the Rijksmuseum's Taiwanese curator of Chinese art, said the government of the Netherlands has been actively exploring its history as a colonizer nation to reflect and learn.

"Taking a look 400 years later, both Taiwan and the Netherlands have been actively involved in transitional justice," Wang remarked.

"The design behind the special exhibition was to look at colonial history through a different angle, hoping that viewers may think about transitional justice and receive new inspirations," he added.

Wang went on to tell CNA that the artifact that is a part of the showcase he finds most interesting is the painting of Ming general Zheng Chenggong (鄭成功) by late 19th-century Dutch historian Johan Huizinga.

CNA photo Oct. 17, 2024

Wang said the painting reflects varying views depending on perspectives, as Zheng is generally depicted as a majestic individual in Taiwan for defeating the Dutch.

Conversely, Dutch renditions of Zheng, known more commonly by his imperial title of Koxinga in the Netherlands, such as Huizinga's painting showcase features such as long and sharp fingers and sly expressions that are usually associated with negativity, Wang said.

"From the perspective of the museum ... history is not one-sided. It should have varying angles and views for us to observe and inspect," he added.

Acting head of Taiwan's mission to the Netherlands Liu Kung-han (劉公漢) also spoke with CNA on the exhibition, adding that most people in the Netherlands are unaware of Taiwan's 400-year connection with the Dutch nation.

CNA photo Oct. 17, 2024

"Through this exhibition, more people in the Netherlands, especially the youths, will be able to know that Taiwan and the Netherlands have interacted [and] engaged with each other as early as the 17th century," Liu said. "[The exhibition] could open them to the historical connections of both nations and their deep relations."

Liu went on to add that there have been many events between Taiwan and the Netherlands this year to commemorate the nations' four-century-old connection.