New Taipei museum reopens after flood damage from Typhoon Krathon
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Juming Museum in New Taipei's Jinshan District reopened to the public on Tuesday, 11 days after suffering extensive damage from flooding caused by Typhoon Krathon.
During the Oct. 4 typhoon, floodwaters breached the museum's storage facilities, knocked down sculptures displayed outside, and flooded low-lying areas on the museum's 110,000-square meter campus, museum director Liu Po-Tsun (劉柏村) told CNA.
In total, 50 indoor and 86 outdoor artworks were damaged, as was some of the museum's electrical equipment, Liu said, adding that the works of art will all be professionally restored.
The pieces in the museum's current exhibition "Fang Wu (方物)," which features works by 20 artists from across East Asia, were not affected by the flooding and only suffered minor humidity damage, Liu said.
The largest outdoor museum in Taiwan, the Juming Museum was designed by and presents the works of late contemporary Taiwanese sculptor Ju Ming (朱銘).
It also features paintings by Taiwanese artists such as Yang San-lang (楊三郎), Kuo Po-chuan (郭柏川), and Hung Jui-lin (洪瑞麟), and western artists including Pablo Picasso and Juan Miro.
