NTU drops to 172nd in latest global university rankings

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) National Taiwan University (NTU) has been ranked the 172nd-best university in the world in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, down 20 spots from 2024.

In the THE rankings released Wednesday, NTU was still the best-performing Taiwanese university on the list.

Among other top-ranked universities in Taiwan, China Medical University was in the 301-350 range while Asia University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Tsing Hua University, Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and Taipei Medical University were ranked in the 401-500.

The 2025 version of the World University Rankings covered 2,092 higher-learning institutions across 115 countries and territories.

The latest rankings used 18 indicators to measure an institution's performance across five areas, each with a different weighting: teaching, research environment, research quality (citations), industry (income from inventions and industrial work), and international outlook.

NTU received an overall score of 60.4, based on scores of 53.3 for teaching, 54.6 for research environment, 69 for research quality, 100 for industry and 55 for international outlook, the rankings showed.

Over the past 10 years, NTU has fluctuated widely in the index, between a low of 198th in 2018 and a high of 97th in 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the best university for 2025 was the University of Oxford in England for the ninth year in a row, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Princeton University, and the University of Cambridge.

In Asia, the top three universities were Tsinghua University (12th) and Peking University (13th) in China and National University of Singapore (17th), as ranked by the report.