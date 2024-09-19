Taiwan wins 6 gold at Asian Cheerleading Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Cheerleading Championships in Bali, Indonesia that closed on Tuesday.

The national team excelled in categories such as Doubles Youth Pom, Doubles Youth Hip Hop, Doubles Youth Jazz, Doubles Junior Hip Hop, Doubles Junior Jazz and Senior Coed Premier at the event organized by the International Cheer Union.

"Wearing the national team uniform made me want to follow my coach's advice perfectly and push hard for gold," said Peng Yi-Chen (彭怡甄), who claimed gold in the Doubles Youth Pom category.

She expressed gratitude for her family's support and was thrilled to achieve the gold medal.

Chien Shih-Yun (簡詩芸), the Hip-Hop Duo gold medalist, reflected on her second consecutive year competing in the Asian championships in Bali.

"After winning gold last year, I felt pressure to defend the title and pushed myself even harder to make it back to the podium," Chien said.

Pom Doubles coach Lu Hong (盧虹) noted that both athletes and coaches remained fully focused while facing a formidable home team from Indonesia that would go on to win 10 gold medals in the competition.

"I was thrilled that the athletes wowed the judges and am so proud to be part of their win," Lu said.

Keelung Cheer and Dance Secretary-General and national team coach Fang Pin-Hsuan (方品璇) praised the athletes for their "solid foundation built through rigorous training."

She also highlighted their determination in overcoming the challenges of competing in intense sunshine at the outdoor venue to deliver a stellar performance.