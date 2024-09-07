To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to host cultural events across Japan for 2025 Osaka Expo

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Culture will host a series of cultural and artistic events across Japan in 2025 to coincide with the Osaka Kansai World Expo (Osaka Expo).

Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠) announced the initiative during a visit to Tokyo's Mori Art Museum on Friday.

The minister highlighted two major events: a collaboration from Sept. 27-29 with Japan's largest urban international arts festival, "Roppongi Art Night," featuring a special "RAN Focus" theme that spotlights Taiwanese artists.

Additionally, an exhibition featuring Taiwan's comics will be held from Oct. 14-27 at the Kadokawa Musashino Museum in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture highlighting Taiwan's anime IP.

Li also announced plans for next year's Osaka Expo, where cultural performances and exhibitions will be held in downtown Osaka, showcasing Taiwan's cultural technology, children's futures, performing and visual arts and markets.

These events aim to once again put Taiwan on the global stage through the arts, following its success at the Cultural Olympiad in Paris, Li said.

Culture Minister Li Yuan pays a visit to Tokyo's Mori Art Museum on Friday. CNA photo Sept. 6, 2024

Curator Kenichi Kondo noted that this year's Roppongi Art Night marks a shift from artist-centered exhibitions to a focus on national themes, with Taiwan invited as the first featured country due to the strong collaborative relationship with the Taiwan Cultural Center in Japan.

The event, in collaboration with the Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab, will feature performances by seven Taiwanese artist groups, including Tsai Hsiao-chi (蔡筱淇), Yuan Goang-ming (袁廣鳴), The Watermelon Sisters, Xin Qi (辛綺), Chen Pu (陳普), Chang Fang-yu (張方禹) and Ho Hsiao-mei (何曉玫)'s MeimageDance.

This sets a new record for the number of Taiwanese artists participating in a Japanese international arts festival.

"This year marks an important milestone for Taiwanese art on the international stage," Li said, highlighting Taiwan's involvement in the Cultural Olympics, the Avignon Festival off and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"The Taiwan-themed Roppongi Art Night is a significant experience for both the Ministry of Culture and Taiwanese artists," Li added.

He stressed that cultural exchanges must be rooted in cultural context, citing the historical significance of the Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab at the former Air Force Command Headquarters in Taipei.

"Taiwan and Japan share a similar history and a deep friendship and I look forward to continued cooperation in the future," Li said.