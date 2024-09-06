Jay Chou to stage Taipei Dome's first ever solo concert

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 6 (CNA) Pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) is set to become the first singer to hold solo concerts at Taipei Dome, when he brings his "Carnival" tour to the baseball stadium in December, his record company JVR Music announced on Friday.

Chou will take the "Carnival" tour to Taipei Dome in early December, the company he co-founded said in a statement.

"It will be Jay Chou's first solo concerts in Taipei in seven years, and the first such concerts held at Taipei Dome," the company said.

As the first singer to give solo concerts at Taipei Dome, Chou hopes to offer fans new experiences at the Taipei stop on his "Carnival" tour," JVR Music said.

Chou launched the tour in Shanghai in October 2019 to mark his 20 years in the music business. However, the tour was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged in early 2020.

The tour resumed in December 2022, and Chou began 2024 with two concerts at the O2 Arena in London and one in Paris in January.

No dates or other details were given in Friday's statement.

Before Chou's "Carnival" tour, Taipei Dome will host the very first non-sports event since it opened in October 2023 -- the National Day Gala scheduled on Oct. 5 -- for which singer Jody Chiang (江蕙) will give her first public performance since she retired nine years ago.

In a statement released on Aug. 27, the organizers of the National Day Gala, Ars Formosa Co., confirmed the rumored appearance of Jiang.

Jiang said she was honored to be asked to perform in the National Day celebrations.

The singer said she hopes her performance can bring everyone happiness and strength, according to Ars Formosa.