Taiwan hosts chef workshop to promote culinary tourism

Taipei, Aug. 25 (CNA) The Ministry of Economic Affairs is holding a workshop featuring renowned chefs and restaurants that started Saturday to enhance food industry exchanges and promote tourism in Taiwan.

Four acclaimed chefs, Andre Chiang (江振誠), Zor Tan, Thomas Chien (簡天才) and Wes Kuo (郭庭瑋), were invited to the three-day workshop to share their experiences of working in fine dining, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

A dish made under the tutelage of acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs

Representatives from restaurants including Sinchao Rice Shoppe, Shin Yeh Restaurant Group, Shan Shin Dining Room and Jin Xia were also present, along with food critics from different generations, to discuss their expertise, according to the ministry.

While Taiwan's food industry became a trillion-dollar sector last year, the next step is to boost its added value and pricing, said Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺).

The ministry will hold similar activities in the future, including a culinary competition called "Taiwan Select," to showcase restaurants and attract international and domestic tourists, he said.