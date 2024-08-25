Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan hosts chef workshop to promote culinary tourism

08/25/2024 08:48 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang (right) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs
Taiwan's acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang (right) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs

Taipei, Aug. 25 (CNA) The Ministry of Economic Affairs is holding a workshop featuring renowned chefs and restaurants that started Saturday to enhance food industry exchanges and promote tourism in Taiwan.

Four acclaimed chefs, Andre Chiang (江振誠), Zor Tan, Thomas Chien (簡天才) and Wes Kuo (郭庭瑋), were invited to the three-day workshop to share their experiences of working in fine dining, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

A dish made under the tutelage of acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs
A dish made under the tutelage of acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs
A dish made under the tutelage of acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs
A dish made under the tutelage of acclaimed celebrity chef Andre Chiang at the Ministry of Economic Affairs workshop. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Economic Affairs

Representatives from restaurants including Sinchao Rice Shoppe, Shin Yeh Restaurant Group, Shan Shin Dining Room and Jin Xia were also present, along with food critics from different generations, to discuss their expertise, according to the ministry.

While Taiwan's food industry became a trillion-dollar sector last year, the next step is to boost its added value and pricing, said Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺).

The ministry will hold similar activities in the future, including a culinary competition called "Taiwan Select," to showcase restaurants and attract international and domestic tourists, he said.

(By Liu Chien-ling and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.122