Michelin Guide Taiwan announces 126 Bib Gourmand eateries

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) The Michelin Guide Taiwan on Tuesday awarded 126 food establishments the Bib Gourmand distinction -- given to venues that offer a three-course meal for a fixed price not exceeding NT$1,000 (US$34).

The list, which was released ahead of the full 2024 Michelin Guide next week, highlights 16 newly awarded restaurants in Taiwan -- six in Taipei, two in Taichung, three in Tainan and five in Kaohsiung.

More than half of the newly awarded establishments offered Taiwanese cuisine specialties and local small eats, according to Michelin.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement its inspectors were impressed by the variety of dishes Taiwan has to offer.

"Our Bib Gourmand recommendations are not only made for international travelers looking to explore authentic food heritage, but also for local gourmets seeking affordable yet delicious experiences," said Poullennec.

Among the six new Bib Gourmand venues in Taipei is Pàng, the first and only restaurant presenting Mexican cuisine in the selection since Michelin Guide was launched in Taiwan in 2018.

The restaurant boasts "refined Mexican fare with Taiwanese ingredients," the guide said, recommending its signature cochinita pibil taco.

Rounding out the list in Taipei are the Taiwanese food restaurants Sinchao Rice Shoppe (心潮飯店) and Xiao Ping Kitchen (小品雅廚); small eateries Huang Chi Lu Rou Fan (黃記魯肉飯) and Soft Power (軟食力); as well as the noodle specialist Noodle House (麵鋪).

In Taichung, the new Bib Gourmand winners are noodle specialist Ajisai (繡球) and Taiwanese food restaurant Li Xiao Lou (裡小樓), whose must-try dishes include Sichuan-style noodles and salt-baked chicken leg with sweet corn, respectively.

The three new winners in Tainan are noodle shop BUĒ MI .LAB (麥謎食驗室), Taiwanese restaurant Eat to Fat (添厚), and small eatery Yeh San Duck Thick Soup (葉桑生炒鴨肉焿).

Winning the Bib Gourmand for the first time in Kaohsiung are Taiwanese restaurants Mai Yen Shun (賣塩順) and Simmer House (小燉食室), as well as small eateries Chun Lan Gua Bao (春蘭割包), Hsiu Ming (秀明豬心冬粉) and Liang Chia Pig Knuckle (良佳豬腳).

In total, the number of Bib Gourmand restaurants offering value-for-money dishes across the four cities is 126 -- 43 in Taipei, 27 in Taichung, 31 in Tainan, and 25 in Kaohsiung -- Michelin Guide said.

The full 2024 list of Michelin-starred restaurants will be released on Aug. 27 at an awards ceremony.