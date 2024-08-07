Taiwan's 'Godmother of English education' dies at age of 98
08/07/2024 10:15 AM
Taipei, Aug, 7 (CNA) Taiwan's "godmother of English education" Doris Brougham passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 98, the company she founded confirmed on Wednesday.
Brougham, also known by her Chinese name, Peng Meng-hui (彭蒙惠), had devoted her life to teaching English in Taiwan.
The American-born educator and Christian missionary founded the deeply influential English-teaching company Studio Classroom in 1962.
