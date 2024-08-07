Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan's 'Godmother of English education' dies at age of 98

08/07/2024 10:15 AM
Taiwan's "godmother of English education" Doris Brougham at a bilingual nation policy consultation meeting in 2020.
Taipei, Aug, 7 (CNA) Taiwan's "godmother of English education" Doris Brougham passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 98, the company she founded confirmed on Wednesday.

Brougham, also known by her Chinese name, Peng Meng-hui (彭蒙惠), had devoted her life to teaching English in Taiwan.

The American-born educator and Christian missionary founded the deeply influential English-teaching company Studio Classroom in 1962.

American-born educator Doris Brougham (left) pictured with novelist Lin Yutang and his wife on her English radio program. (Photo courtesy of Studio Classroom and Overseas Radio & Television Inc.)
American-born educator Doris Brougham (second from left) pictured with Taiwanese children during her early years in Taiwan. (Photo courtesy of Studio Classroom and Overseas Radio & Television Inc.)
American-born educator Doris Brougham (left) pictured with Indigenous people in Hualien during her early years in Taiwan. (Photo courtesy of Studio Classroom and Overseas Radio & Television Inc.)
(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/JT

