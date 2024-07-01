Focus Taiwan launches Indonesian-language news site

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The Central News Agency's (CNA) Focus Taiwan has launched an Indonesian version of its website to better serve its growing readership among migrant workers, students and other Indonesians in Taiwan.

Fokus Taiwan CNA Berita Bahasa Indonesia features selected articles from CNA's English and Chinese websites, translated using artificial intelligence (AI) and edited by Indonesian editors.

It also features original stories on issues of interest to Indonesian migrant workers and immigrants in Taiwan.

With the launch of the new site, CNA aims to provide in-depth coverage of the political, economic, technology, society, culture and sports stories that matter most to Taiwan's over 290,000-strong Indonesian community.

"To help Indonesians better understand the society they live in, CNA, as Taiwan's national news agency, believes it is important to report news in a language they are familiar with," CNA President Tseng Yen-ching (曾嬿卿) said.

"We aim to provide them with convenient and rapid access to important information about Taiwan, fostering deeper connections and facilitating their integration into Taiwanese society," Tseng added.

She said that the agency, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Monday, has been exploring the use of new technologies in news production, and the Fokus Taiwan website is a result of that effort.

"The Indonesian-language website represents a new initiative in the agency's century-long history, and we hope that it can enhance mutual understanding between Taiwan and Indonesia and foster stronger bilateral relations," Tseng said.

The design of the Fokus Taiwan website continues the clear and concise style seen in Focus Taiwan's English and Japanese sites.

The homepage prominently features date labels, organizing selected news articles into a block. This layout allows readers to quickly grasp the news highlights of the day at a glance, according to CNA's Media Lab.

The editor's pick section also ensures that important news stories are not missed, it said.

Enditem/ASG