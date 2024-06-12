To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

NCKU ranked 25 in THE impact rankings; best of Taiwanese universities

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) has been listed 25th in the world -- the highest ranking of listed Taiwanese universities -- in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings released Wednesday.

The THE Impact Rankings assess universities around the globe against the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a total of 51 Taiwan universities, an increase of four from last year, are listed in the latest rankings.

Four Taiwanese universities were ranked in the top 100; NCKU, sharing 25th place with University of Strathclyde and Michigan State University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (50th), National Taiwan University which shares 55th place with Cardiff University, and Tunghai University in 100th place.

In addition, three Taiwanese universities were ranked in the 101-200 range, namely National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, and Taipei Medical University.

Meanwhile, National Chung Hsing University, National Sun Yat-sen University, National Tsing Hua University and Tamkang University, were ranked in the 201-300 range.

However, the rankings only list exact placings for the top 100 universities.

As for the top five rankings, Western Sydney University topped the list, followed by a shared 2nd place between University of Manchester and University of Tasmania.

Aalborg University in Denmark came fourth while Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology was ranked fifth.

According to THE, this was the sixth time since the annual rankings were first released in 2019, assessing universities against the U.N. SDGs based on indicators in four areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The collection of 17 global goals, including no poverty, zero hunger and high quality of education were designated in 2015 by the U.N. General Assembly, with the goal of achieving them by 2030.