Radcliffe Pitches set for 1st performance in Taiwan

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) The Radcliffe Pitches, an a cappella group from Harvard University, will make its first public performance in Taiwan at National Taipei University of Technology (Taipei Tech) on Tuesday, the university said in a statement.

In addition to nine of their own musical arrangements, the all treble group will harmonize with Taipei Tech's five-year-old a cappella group, performing classics such as "Love" and the Mandarin classic "The Moon Represents My Heart," the statement said.

Also sharing the stage will be a high-tech teaching aid from City Science Lab@Taipei Tech, the robot dog "Spot," which will dance along with the melodies, the statement said.

The Radcliffe Pitches, which currently consists of 14 Harvard students, was formed in 1975 by students at Radcliffe College, a women's liberal arts college in Cambridge that was fully incorporated into Harvard in 1999.

The oldest treble a cappella group at the university, it has performed around the globe for public and private audiences in the United Kingdom, Germany, China and Japan, among others, according to its website.