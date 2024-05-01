Works to feature at 'National Gallery Masterpiece' exhibition revealed

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, May 1 (CNA) Paintings that will be shown at the "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London" exhibition at Chimei Museum in Tainan -- a collaboration between the museum and National Gallery, London -- were revealed Wednesday, the day before the event kicks off.

At a press conference held at Chimei Museum, the organizers of the exhibition made public the layout of the venue and which paintings had been selected, among them Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh's "Long Grass with Butterflie," and French painter Manet's "Corner of a Cafe-Concert."

In attendance, National Gallery Director Gabriele Finaldi said the venue was designed to look like the gallery in London, and that the aim was to give Taiwanese visitors an authentic experience.

According to a museum statement in February, the exhibition, taking place from May 2 to Sept. 1, will feature 52 pieces by prominent figures in the art world, such as Italian artist Raphael and Dutch painter Rembrandt.

CNA photo May 1, 2024

Chimei Museum Director Shi Chia-chang (許家彰) said at the Wednesday's press event that he is happy Chimei is participating in the National Gallery's 200th-anniversary celebration as the only Taiwanese institution the gallery collaborated with as part of its Asian tour.

He added that he hopes this collaboration will lead to more international exchange opportunities in southern Taiwan.

Finaldi said despite the gallery having no experience collaborating with Taiwanese organizations, Chimei was chosen with confidence as it has worked with other U.K. institutions and has a solid reputation.

Despite a short time frame, both sides worked together effectively to curate the exhibition, he said.

According to the museum, the exhibition is divided into four parts, with the 52 artworks featured spanning 400 years, from the Renaissance to the period of Impressionism.

(By Yang Ssu-ruei and Bernadette Hsiao) Enditem/kb