Lai vows to 'safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty' as he remembers late activist

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Saturday that his government will "firmly safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty" as he paid tribute to pro-democracy activist and political magazine publisher Nylon Cheng (鄭南榕), who died by suicide almost 35 years ago.

"After Bi-khim and I take office on May 20, we will have several important tasks," Lai said, referring to Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), the vice president-elect, at an event marking the opening of an exhibition about Cheng.

"The first is to firmly safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty," Lai said at the event at the National 228 Memorial Museum, adding, "Only with democracy can there be freedom, and only with freedom can there be human rights."

Lai emphasized his government's commitment to uphold freedom, democracy, and human rights, while advocating for transitional justice, including restoring the reputation of those who were politically persecuted during Taiwan's authoritarian era and compensating them accordingly.

"We must not allow the unfortunate history of the past to repeat itself," Lai added, likely referring to the era in Taiwan from 1945 to 1992, during which individuals were subject to political persecution and civil liberties were heavily suppressed.

Speaking of "Freedom of Speech Day" observed annually in Taiwan on April 7, Lai noted that the designation by the Executive Yuan in 2016 helped people remember how Cheng contributed to Taiwan's democratization and reminded them how the freedom now enjoyed in Taiwan was hard won.

Apart from publishing politically critical magazines, Cheng had been active in several pro-democracy demonstrations in Taiwan until, at the age of 41, he self-immolated in protest against authorities attempting to arrest him on charges of sedition on April 7, 1989.

Video source: Focus Taiwan Youtube

While martial law was lifted in Taiwan proper in 1987, freedom of speech continued to be stifled until Article 100 of the Criminal Code, which permitted for the imprisonment of people deemed by the authorities to be guilty of anti-state activities, was amended in 1992.

The exhibition, which runs through July 31, seeks to expose visitors to Cheng's lifelong "fight for 100 percent freedom" in Taiwan amidst a rapidly changing political scene at home and abroad, according to the event's curator Lee Wen-cheng (李文政).

In addition to numerous exhibits, among them photographs, illustrations, and documents provided by over a dozen photographers and artists, the original copies of Cheng's magazines are also being showcased, Lee added.

Meanwhile, Chen Chu (陳菊), head of the National Human Rights Commission and the Control Yuan, praised Cheng for his bravery and determination to adhere to his ideals, before urging younger generations to cherish Taiwan's free society.

Chen Chu, head of the National Human Rights Commission and the Control Yuan, takes a picture with Cheng Chu-mei. CNA photo April 6, 2024

"Freedom and democracy do not just fall from the sky [but] are achieved through the toil and sacrifice of many people," Chen said, noting "what we enjoy today could be lost tomorrow."

The exhibition, which is free of charge, has been organized by the Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation with support from the National Human Rights Commission and the Memorial Foundation of 228.