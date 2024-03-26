Kaohsiung elementary school wins gold at int'l music festival
Kaohsiung, March 26 (CNA) Kaohsiung's Chien-chin Primary School wind ensemble won a gold prize in the Brass Orchestras category at YoungBohemia Prague 2024 last week, the Kaohsiung City Education Bureau said in a statement Tuesday.
At the four-day festival held on March 20-23 in the central European city, the students stood out with their Taiwanese folk song suite performance among 19 music ensembles and choirs from 14 countries despite their relative young age, the bureau said.
Led by Principal Wang Kuang-ming (王光明), the ensemble also performed the national anthem of the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, in Prague's Old Town Square, as well as took part in an event-related parade with other troupes through the town, the bureau added.
The bureau cited the students as saying that they were happy to compete and interact with musicians from around the world as well as promote Taiwan to Europeans.
Established in 2003 and in its 19th year, the festival is one of the most culturally diverse events for young people aged 8-26 years in Europe with a worldwide reputation, according to the event website.
