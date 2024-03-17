Indians mark start of spring with 'Holi' celebrations in New Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, March 17 (CNA) A day of "Holi Festival" celebrations featuring Indian food, music, and dance performances was staged by the Indian de-facto embassy in Taiwan at a New Taipei park on Sunday to mark the arrival of spring.

Speaking at the event opening, Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, head of the India Taipei Association (ITA) said that the Indian holiday is meant to welcome the season of spring with "colors and joy and happiness."

ITA represents Indian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official ties.

Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, head of the India Taipei Association, speaks at the 2024 Holi event at a New Taipei park on Sunday. CNA photo March 17, 2024

Given that Holi is also a celebration of diversity, the envoy said the event in New Taipei gives Indians in Taiwan and Taiwanese people the opportunity to embrace each other's cultures, particularly given the increasing number of exchanges between the two sides.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) spoke at the event, noting that it was his first-ever Holi experience, and said he appreciated having the opportunity to take part in the annual celebration.

The festival represents India's rich and colorful culture and marks the arrival of spring. It is also an opportunity for Taiwanese to join in the performances and learn more about Indian traditions, he noted.

The minister said both countries are vibrant and resilient democracies and that they share a strong partnership. He said Taiwan would carry on welcoming Indian students and professionals to Taiwan for "whatever purposes."

"We will continue to work with the ITA and the Indian community here in Taiwan to further our commercial, educational, and cultural exchanges," he added.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks at his first-ever Holi experience at a New Taipei park on Sunday. CNA photo March 17, 2024

As per Holi tradition, Yadav painted Wu's face with colors, to mark the start of the event and as a symbol of its hopeful success.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yonghe District's Green Light Riverside Park. It includes a main stage with Indian music and traditional dance performances, as well as a dozen or so Indian food stalls and crafts.