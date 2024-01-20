Taiwan rolls out expanded NT$1,200 culture voucher plan for young people

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) A government initiative to help boost Taiwan's cultural and creative sector was launched Saturday, expanding the age for citizens and eligible foreign residents in a voucher program that was introduced last year.

Starting Saturday, Taiwanese citizens and eligible foreign nationals, aged 16-22, can claim the digital vouchers, valued at NT$1,200 (US$38), to spend on cultural activities, Culture Minister Shih Che (史哲) said at a news conference in Taipei.

When the vouchers were first introduced in 2023 to provide an economic stimulus in the cultural and creative sectors, they were offered to eligible residents in the 18-21 age group, and about 80 percent in that category claimed the Culture Points, as the vouchers are called, Shih said.

In light of that enthusiastic response last year, the Cabinet decided to issue the vouchers annually and to expand the age eligibility to 16-22, Shih said.

This year, the government has earmarked NT$2 billion for the culture vouchers, which are expected to be claimed by some 1.6 million young people, he said.

To make the system more efficient, the government has teamed up with electronic payment service providers Pxpay Plus, Pluspay and icash Pay, which will allow use of the Culture Points as a form of payment, Shih said.

At the news conference, Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) encouraged young people to use the vouchers to explore Taiwan's culture, which he said is the "soul" of the nation and helps shape national identity.

Culture Points can be used to pay for tickets or merchandise at museums, live music venues, art galleries, movie theaters and other cultural sites, until Dec. 31, according to the culture ministry.

The digital vouchers, which can only be download on mobile phones via the culture ministry's app, are available to Taiwanese nationals and foreign residents born between Jan. 1, 2002 and Dec. 31, 2008, the ministry said.

Eligible foreign residents are defined as those who hold an Alien Resident Certificate or Alien Permanent Resident Certificate, including those from China, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, eligible young people who have not yet claimed last year's Culture Points can still do so and use them until June 30, according to the ministry.