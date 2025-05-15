Taiwan bars two Chinese nationals from World Masters Games

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Taiwan has denied entry to two Chinese nationals registered for the upcoming World Masters Games, citing concerns that they intended to disrupt the event with political messages, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday.

"We received reports from the public that some Chinese participants planned to use the event to push political agendas and cause disturbances," MAC Deputy Minister and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said at a press conference in Taipei.

According to Liang, the two individuals were suspected of planning to display the Chinese national flag and advocate for unification with Taiwan by force.

"In such cases, we had no choice but to reject their entry," he said.

While those two were denied entry, 371 other Chinese nationals were approved to enter Taiwan to take part in the Games, Liang added.

The World Masters Games, which begin on May 17 in Taipei and New Taipei, are open to individuals rather than national teams. As a result, national flags are not permitted in official areas such as competition venues or medal ceremonies, Taipei's Department of Sports Commissioner Yu Zhu-ping (游竹萍) told the Taipei City Council earlier Thursday.

However, there are no rules restricting what spectators or athletes wear, or what they display in the stands, she noted.

Liang warned that if any of the approved Chinese participants engage in politically disruptive behavior during the event, their entry permits will be revoked and they will be deported immediately.

"We urge all participants to follow the rules and refrain from any actions or speech that belittle Taiwan," he said.

Asked why the number of approved entrants was lower than the previously reported 555 Chinese registrants, Liang explained that many had not completed registration procedures, such as fee payments, while others had withdrawn their applications.

Religious delegation attempt sparks scrutiny

Separately, Liang addressed reports about a group of Chinese religious representatives from Fumei Temple in Quanzhou who entered Taiwan on May 3 under the guise of an agricultural and technological exchange. The group was reportedly attempting to circumvent Taiwan's religious exchange entry rules.

According to local media, the delegation split into two groups -- one bringing a religious statue, the other claiming to be on a separate exchange visit. Once in Taiwan, they visited temples, village leaders, and the Hsiao clan association, and reportedly planned to join the Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage, a major religious procession held annually in central Taiwan.

"The statue was brought in by Taiwanese, who don't require special permits," Liang said. "But the actions of the temple representatives amounted to an attempt to sidestep regulations."

Following media exposure, the group's planned participation in the pilgrimage was halted. They left Taiwan on Monday, and Liang said they would likely face difficulties obtaining entry permits in the future.