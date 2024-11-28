Taipei-Shanghai forum slated for mid-December: Taipei official

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum is set to be held in mid-December in Taipei, with around 100 representatives from Shanghai scheduled to attend, Taipei City Government Secretary-General Lee Tai-hsin (李泰興) said Thursday.

The event, which is set to take place at Regent Taipei this year, will include a main forum with the theme "New Pulse and New Future" and three secondary forums with the themes "friendly transportation," "river management" and "cultural tourism," according to Lee.

Lee said the Shanghai representatives attending the forum are divided into one main group and three sub-groups, with a total of about 100 people, including about 20 in the main group, with the individuals in the sub-groups all professionals.

Lee said that Taipei is hoping the highest ranking official from Shanghai to participate in the forum will be at least a deputy mayor.

He pointed out that for secondary forum professionals visiting Taiwan, various local government agencies have arranged places to visit. As for the details about visitors, locations and time, they still need to be reported to and approved by the Mainland Affairs Council.

Lee also said that information on the city government's plans for the forum, including personnel, main forum themes, and the implementation status of previously signed memorandums of understanding will be submitted to the Taipei City Council's Civil Affairs Committee next week.

On Thursday, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said the details of the forum are still being discussed. He emphasized that the more tense cross-Taiwan Strait relations are, the more communication is needed, adding that "communicating is better than not communicating," and promoting dialogue has a positive impact on cross-strait relations.

Chiang was responding to media questions about the Twin City Forum on the sidelines of a city council meeting.

Some professionals from Shanghai who will attend the secondary forum focused on culture and tourism will visit the Taipei Dome, Taipei Music Center and other places, according to sources familiar with the matter.