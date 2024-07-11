4 Chinese coast guard vessels enter restricted waters around Kinmen

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 11 (CNA) The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Thursday shadowed four China Coast Guard vessels that intruded into Taiwan-controlled waters around offshore Kinmen County earlier that day.

The four Chinese vessels approached the outer boundary of "restricted" waters around Kinmen and entered the Taiwan-controlled waters at 7 a.m. from four different points to the east and southeast of Liaoluo Bay, the south of Zhaishan, and the south of Fengzui, the CGA said in a statement.

The intrusion was the first this month and 31st this year, according to the CGA.

The CGA added that it sent four ships to shadow the intruders and broadcast warnings.

The Chinese ships left the restricted waters at 9 a.m. only to re-enter at 10 a.m., when the Taiwanese Coast Guard again dispatched four vessels in response.

The Chinese vessels later left Taiwan-controlled waters between noon and 1 p.m.

The actions by the China Coast Guard undermined maritime safety and do not help cross-strait exchanges, the CGA said, adding that it will continue to uphold Taiwan's rights on the sea.

Due to the proximity of Kinmen County and Xiamen, China's territorial waters encompass all of Kinmen, leaving Taiwan with a compromise measure whereby it demarcates "prohibited" and "restricted" waters around the Kinmen Islands that extend 1,500 meters to 10,000 meters from the shores of the archipelago.

China's Coast Guard has frequently entered Taiwan-controlled waters near the Kinmen Islands since the fatal capsizing of an unnamed and unregistered Chinese speedboat on Feb. 14, according to the CGA.

The speedboat collided with a CGA patrol vessel and capsized in waters near Kinmen while being pursued, leading to the deaths of two Chinese crew.

China has since sent coast guard vessels into the Taiwan-controlled waters, claiming it has the right to legally patrol the area.