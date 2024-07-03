Taiwan links seizure of fishing vessel to new China Coast Guard rule

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Wednesday linked China's seizure of a Taiwanese fishing vessel illegally operating in its territorial waters to its new regulation authorizing the Chinese coast guard to seize boats in waters it claims.

China has stepped up harassment of foreign vessels after the new regulation took effect in June and this harassment has increased not just in terms of the number of incidents, but also in terms of force used, CGA Deputy Director-General Hsieh Ching-Chin (謝慶欽) told a news conference in Taipei.

He cited the intrusion on Tuesday by three China Coast Guard ships into waters off the Japan-controlled Diaoyutai Islands, which China and Taiwan also claim.

Hsieh was referring to the China Coast Guard Regulation No. 3, which took effect on June 15. The regulation allows the China Coast Guard to board and hold vessels in disputed waters it claims and to question and detain foreign nationals found to have violated its "exit and entry rules" for up to 60 days.

"We would like to put out a special reminder to our fishing vessels and other ships passing through nearby waters to be wary," he said, adding that the CGA will step up efforts to escort Taiwanese fishing vessels.

The Penghu-registered Da Jin Man No.88 was boarded and seized by China Coast Guard personnel at a location east-northeast of Liaoluo Bay 17.5 nautical miles outside Taiwan-controlled "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands during China's closed season for fishing, Taiwan's CGA said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The vessel was intercepted by three China Coast Guard vessels at 9:14 p.m. and the CGA sent three ships to try and rescue it. They had to stop after China sent reinforcements to avoid "escalating tensions," the statement added.

At Wednesday's news conference, Hsieh said that the vessel filed a report at 8:14 p.m. while it was illegally operating in China's territorial waters 11.2 nautical miles from Shenhu Township in Jinjiang City, China.

The CGA used its automatic identification system and confirmed there were other Taiwanese vessels operating in the area when it started handling the incident, Coastal Control Division Chief Liao Yun-hong (廖雲宏) said.

According to the report filed by Da Jin Man No. 88, the China Coast Guard had tried to warn them with broadcasts before boarding the ship, Liao said.

CGA Deputy Director-General Hsieh Ching-Chin. Image captured from CGA's YouTube video of Wednesday's news news conference in Taipei July 3, 2024

Hsieh called on China to explain why it had boarded and seized the vessel and to "release the ship and its crew as soon as possible."

According to the CGA, the detained crew of Da Jin Man No. 88 consisted of two Taiwanese and three Indonesians.

Taiwan's Fisheries Agency (FA) said in a statement the area in which the vessel was operating was a "common fishing ground" for Taiwanese and Chinese fishing vessels.

Despite the area being within China's territorial waters, the FA told CNA that it had previously not prohibited Taiwanese fishing vessels from working there due to a "tacit agreement" between both sides.

The FA urged China to deal with the matter pragmatically and to quickly release the vessel and ensure the safety of its crew.

In a written response to CNA, the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei said it has confirmed the condition of the Indonesian workers through relevant authorities and informed their families in Indonesia of the situation, and will continue to monitor this matter.

Meanwhile, Hsieh noted there had been a step up in the China Coast Guard's enforcement of its closed season for fishing this year, which "marked a break from the past."

In addition to Da Jin Man No. 88, the China Coast Guard has repelled 138 foreign fishing vessels, boarded 14, and held one vessel along with its crew of 10 in that time, he said.

Before Tuesday's incident, there had been three instances involving 17 Taiwanese fishing vessels being boarded and seized by the China Coast Guard since July 11, 2003. The latest incident occurred on July 28, 2007, Hsieh said.

The 17 ships were held because they violated China's closed season for fishing. A total of 11 were released after paying fines and six were allowed to leave on the spot following negotiations between the CGA and its Chinese equivalent, he said.

(By Sean Lin) Enditem/kb

Related News

July 3: Taiwan urges release of boat caught fishing illegally in Chinese waters

July 3: Opposition parties urge dialogue, de-escalation amid fishing boat incident