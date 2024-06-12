To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) A total of 22 People Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels were detected in the airspace and waters around Taiwan in the 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Thirteen PLA aircraft were detected in the vicinity of Taiwan, of which two crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, while seven others, including one drone, crossed an extension of the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

The drone flew as close as 43 nautical miles from Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, information released by the MND showed.

An ADIZ is a self-declared area, in which a country claims the right to identify, locate, and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.

Meanwhile, nine PLA vessels were detected in waters off Taiwan during that same period.

The MND said it was closely monitoring the situation and deployed combat air patrol aircraft, coastal missile systems, and Navy vessels in response.