Coast Guard picks up Chinese speedboat near Tamsui River

Taipei, June 10 (CNA) A Chinese man whose speedboat was found 6 nautical miles from the Tamsui River estuary is being investigated by prosecutors, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Monday.

The CGA Northern Branch discovered the vessel around 11 a.m. Sunday, upon which they initiated monitoring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The CGA's third Patrol Command dispatched officers to apprehend the man and seized his Chinese-registered boat.

The CGA said Monday that the man had been transferred to Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office for questioning.

(By Huang Li-yun and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/ASG

