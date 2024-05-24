Chinese aircraft detected 74.08 km from Taiwan: Defense ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Twenty-eight Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in the 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, with an unspecified number flying as close as 40 nautical miles (74.08 kilometers) to Keelung in northern Taiwan.

The 28 aircraft were part of a larger fleet of 35 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft detected in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

Of the 35 PLA planes, seven entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ between 8:15 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, while an unspecified number of warplanes flew as close as 40 nautical miles to Keelung between 7:20 a.m. and 6:11 p.m. that day, the MND said.

The ministry indicated that the armed forces monitored the situation and deployed combat air patrol aircraft, vessels and coastal missile defense systems in response to the detected activities.

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Administration

Meanwhile, an assortment of Chinese battleships and China Coast Guard vessels were detected by the MND as the PLA's Eastern Theater Command announced the commencement of the two-day "Joint Sword-2024A" military exercises in the areas surrounding Taiwan from 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, "the drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, and the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin."

A total of 16 PLA warships and 19 China Coast Guard vessels were observed participating in the first day of the "Joint Sword-2024A" exercises, a military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

So far 19 Chinese warships and seven PLA coast guard vessels have been detected and continue to operate in waters around Taiwan on Friday, the official said, without elaborating whether they form part of the "Joint Sword-2024A" drills.