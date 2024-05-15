DEFENSE/26 PLA aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line or extension: Ministry
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) A total of 26 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or its extension in the 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.
Of those Chinese aircraft, 20 crossed the median line, while six crossed the extension and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Both groups contained an unspecified number of jets and drones, flight paths and information released by the ministry showed.
Some of the aircraft flew as close as 41 nautical miles (75.93 kilometers) from the northern city of Keelung, the information showed.
An ADIZ is a self-declared area in which a country claims the right to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.
In total, 45 PLA aircraft were detected in Taiwan's vicinity during the same period, while six PLA Navy vessels were also operating in waters around the country, the defense ministry said.
The ministry said it deployed combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels and coastal missile defense systems in response.
The ministry discontinued its practice of identifying the types of PLA aircraft detected in Taiwan's ADIZ on Jan. 16.
The incursions Tuesday were one of the largest by PLA aircraft in recent months and come just days before the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on May 20.
- Huang Shu-kuang to remain indigenous sub program convener under LaiRetired Navy Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) will retain his roles as a National Security Council (NSC) advisor and the convener of the Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program after the new government is sworn in on May 20, the presidential handover committee announced Tuesday.05/14/2024 08:45 PM
- Taiwan, U.S. Pacific drills held based on international code: MNDAn unpublicized joint military exercise between Taiwan and the United States in the Pacific last month was carried out in accordance with an international code, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Tuesday.05/14/2024 05:09 PM
- 2 stealth missile corvettes to be commissioned into Navy in MayTaiwan's Navy is expected to commission two more domestically-built Tou Jiang-class stealth missile corvettes into service next month, meaning they will be officially ready to safeguard the waters around Taiwan, a source told CNA Monday.04/22/2024 03:49 PM
- Business
Taiwan's average hotel prices grows 3.4% in Q1 due to inflation05/15/2024 07:08 PM
- Culture
RuPaul's Drag Race star Nymphia Wind meets President Tsai05/15/2024 06:57 PM
- Society
Local medical associations urge WHO to include Taiwan in WHA05/15/2024 06:55 PM
- Society
Cashbox Partyworld chairman acquitted in trial over fatal KTV fire05/15/2024 06:35 PM
- Business
MSCI raises Taiwan weighting in 2 indexes, cuts it in another05/15/2024 06:23 PM