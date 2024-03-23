Protest held in Taipei to oppose Hong Kong's new security law

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) A protest was held in Taipei on Saturday by Hong Kongers in Taiwan expressing opposition to "Article 23" of the new security law which took effect on the same day in the territory, warning that the law could affect not only locals but also foreign nationals.

Around 50 people, mainly Hong Kongers residing in Taiwan, participated in the protest held in Taipei, one of 20 cities worldwide where demonstrations were staged against the new law passed by Hong Kong's Legislative Council on March 19 targeting five types of offenses: treason, insurrection, sabotage, external interference, and theft of state secrets and espionage.

Under "Article 23" in the Basic Law, the constitution of Hong Kong, individuals convicted of treason, insurrection, and sabotage could receive life imprisonment, while those found guilty of sedition can be sentenced to seven to 10 years in prison, an increase from the previous two-year penalty.

Sky Fung (馮詔天), the secretary-general of the Taiwan-based exile group Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), pointed out that the Hong Kong government previously claimed that no Hong Kongers opposed "Article 23," but the reality is that it has become challenging for Hong Kongers to voice their dissent after the imposition of the Hong Kong National Security Law.

On June 30, 2020, following months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong from mid-2019 to early-2020, China imposed the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) on the territory, establishing the crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. In that context, the revised "Article 23" is considered by many to be an extension of the HKNSL.

"That's why in Taiwan, in this country with democracy and freedom, we come here to say that [both] Hong Kong people and the Taiwanese are against the Basic Law Article 23," Fung said.

As one of the organizers of the protest, Fu Tong (赴湯) described "Article 23" as a "draconian law" due to its lack of clear boundaries. "It's up to the determination of the Hong Kong government. If they say you're guilty, then you're guilty," he added.

The 43-year-old exile also warned that the law poses risks for foreigners visiting Hong Kong, adding that if a foreign national travels to Hong Kong with a book that criticizes the government in their luggage, that person would very likely be considered to be inciting sedition.

Lee Ming-che (李明哲), a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist who previously served a five-year prison sentence in China for "subversion of state power," stated that Taiwan must support actions against "Article 23," as Taiwan will undoubtedly be the next victim if China's destruction of Hong Kong's rule of law and abandonment of promises are not halted.

"This isn't just about Hong Kong. It concerns everyone who loves freedom and democracy around the world, including people from Taiwan," Lee said.

At a press conference on Friday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said that compared to the HKNSL, the legal scope of "Article 23" for charges such as treason and attempted subversion is broader and more ambiguous.

Hung stressed that the rest of the world is now closely watching how "Article 23", which suppresses freedom of speech and political freedom, will be wielded by the Chinese Communist Party and the Hong Kong government.

Puma Shen (沈伯洋), another DPP lawmaker, also said that "Article 23" has a more serious impact than the HKNSL due to its expanded definition of foreign forces and state secrets, affecting not only Hong Kongers, but also the rest of the world, including Taiwan.