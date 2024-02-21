U.S. calls for peace amid Taiwan-China maritime dispute

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Feb. 20 (CNA) The United States reiterated its commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday amid a dispute triggered by a boat chase in waters near Taiwan-held Kinmen Island last week that led to the death of two Chinese nationals.

Jake Sullivan, national security advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden, said in a regional press call that Washington has been clear on its stance on the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Although he declined to comment specifically on the incident, Sullivan said the U.S. is "against any kind of action, by any party, that undermines that peace and stability."

Sullivan was referring to the dispute between Taiwan and China after a Chinese speedboat capsized while being pursued by Taiwanese authorities because it intruded in Taiwanese waters off the eastern coast of Kinmen on Feb. 14.

Taipei and Beijing have traded barbs over the legitimacy of Taiwan's "restricted" and "prohibited" waters around the Kinmen coast, with Beijing announcing on Feb. 18 that it would enhance its maritime law enforcement capabilities and increase regular patrols in the region.

On Feb. 19, the China Coast Guard (CCG) boarded a Kinmen sightseeing boat in the region by conducting a surprise inspection, and a CCG vessel entered "prohibited" waters off Kinmen's coast before being driven away by Taiwan's Coast Guard.

The Kinmen Islands have long been considered a potential flashpoint in Taiwan-China relations because they are located less than 10 kilometers from China's southeastern coast.

At a separate press briefing Tuesday, U.S. Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington is closely monitoring Beijing's actions, while it continues to "urge restraint and no unilateral change to the status quo."

The U.S. also urged China to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan to reduce the risk of miscalculation, Miller said.