No airlines apply to charter additional LNY China-Taiwan flights: MOTC

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) No airlines have submitted applications to Taiwan's government to charter additional passenger flights from China over the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Thursday.

Under a program launched on Jan. 8, Taiwan's government began accepting applications from carriers seeking to charter flights from 13 Chinese cities between Jan. 31 and Feb. 20, in order to meet an expected rise in travel demand over the Lunar New Year, MOTC Deputy Minister Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) said at a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

To date, however, no airlines have applied to schedule additional flights under the program, he said.

Chen noted that aside from the charter option, numerous regular direct flights are already offered between Taiwan and China.

As of last December, 290 flights carrying around 82,000 passengers per week were operating between Taiwan and China, with an average seat occupancy rate of 54.5 percent, Chen said.

Although tourism links between Taiwan and China have been largely frozen for the past three years, there are over 300,000 Taiwanese (as of 2021) working in China, many of whom come back to visit family over the Lunar New Year.

China's government halted independent travel to Taiwan on Aug. 1, 2019, citing the poor state of cross-strait relations. It then suspended group travel in 2020. Both rules remain in effect.

Taiwan, meanwhile, halted group travel to China at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is yet to lift its restrictions on most travelers from China.

Last November, Taiwan's transportation minister said the government was planning to ease restrictions on Taiwanese tour groups traveling to China, and Chinese tour groups coming to Taiwan, possibly starting in March.