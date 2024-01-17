Trade group calls on president-elect to improve cross-strait ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) A trade group on Wednesday urged President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to strengthen communication between Taiwan and China to maintain positive international relations.

Lin Por-fong (林伯豐), chairman of the Third Wednesday Club, said Taiwan should not rely exclusively on Japan and the United States as it also needs to engage in dialogue with China.

Constructive communication and exchanges are essential for both sides to resolve their issues, Lin told reporters after holding the trade group's monthly gathering.

"Without the consent of China, Taiwan will find it challenging to go it alone," Lin said.

Taiwan concluded its presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 13, with Lai, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) chairman and incumbent vice president, winning with 5,586,019 votes.

Joining trade pacts or blocs would also be helpful for Taiwan's economy -- whether the existing Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) between Taiwan and China, or proposed membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Lin said.

In addition, Lin called on the new government to reassess its energy policies, adding that maintaining a stable electricity price should be a top priority for business operations.

Meanwhile, Lin expressed hope that the failure of any one party to secure an absolute majority in the Legislature will not result in constant bickering between the parties.

However, Lai could have a tougher challenge than his predecessor gaining support for his policies and face greater scrutiny in the 113-set Legislature.

In the Jan. 13 legislative elections, the DPP secured 51 seats, the Kuomintang (KMT) 52, and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) eight.