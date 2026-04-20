Taiwan shares open higher
04/20/2026 09:10 AM
Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 45.90 points at 36,850.24 Monday on turnover of NT$15.85 billion (US$497.86 million).
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