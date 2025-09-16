To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Mercury hits 39°C in Wugu, New Taipei for second consecutive day

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Wugu District in New Taipei recorded Taiwan's highest temperature for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, reaching 39.2 degrees Celsius, according to Central Weather Administration (CWA) data.

The temperature in Wugu was recorded at 11:20 a.m., while nearby Sanxia District reached 37.8 degrees at 12:50 p.m., CWA data as of 3 p.m. showed.

Neihu District in Taipei also recorded a temperature of 37 degrees, while parts of Taoyuan, Changhua and Taitung reached highs of 36 degrees or more.

An "orange" heat advisory was still in effect Tuesday afternoon for parts of Taipei and New Taipei cities in the north and Taitung county in the southeast, warning of potential highs of up to 38 degrees.

Meanwhile, a "yellow" heat alert, warning of maximum temperatures reaching 36 degrees, was issued for the cities and counties of Taoyuan, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Hualien.

Wugu District also reported a high of 39.0 degrees on Monday. Taiwan's highest-ever recorded temperature was 40.2 degrees on May 9, 2004 in Taitung County, according to CWA data.