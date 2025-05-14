MSCI lowers Taiwan's weighting in 2 major indexes, keeps 1 unchanged

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) MSCI Inc., a global index provider, has reduced Taiwan's weighting in two major indexes while leaving its weighting in another index unchanged after a regular adjustment.

In a statement released overnight, MSCI announced it has downgraded Taiwan's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, closely followed by foreign institutional investors, to 16.56 percent from 16.64 percent.

The index provider also reduced Taiwan's weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index to 18.99 percent from 19.04 percent, while leaving its weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index unchanged at 1.74 percent.

MSCI index reviews are conducted in February, May, August and November each year. The indexes, provided in U.S. dollar terms, help guide professional investors in adjusting their portfolios.

The latest index adjustments are set to take effect after the market closes on May 29.

According to MSCI, Taiwan and Thailand experienced the steepest weighting cut of 0.08 percentage points in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, while the United Arab Emirates saw the largest weighting increase of 0.15 percentage points in the index.

Weighting changes for other emerging markets in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index were limited following the index review.

MSCI decided not to add or remove any Taiwanese stocks from the MSCI Global Standard Indexes.

However, the index provider decided to add three Taiwanese stocks to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: semiconductor raw material supplier Advanced Echem Materials Co., broadband connectivity solution provider EZconn Corp., and Taiwan Specialty Chemicals Corp., which produces specialty electronic-grade gases for semiconductor production.

Market analysts said the inclusion of the three companies reflects their recent gains in share prices.

Following the inclusion, shares of Advanced Echem Materials and Taiwan Specialty Chemicals surged 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, closing at NT$539.00 (US$17.80) and NT$211.00, respectively, on Wednesday. Shares of EZconn also rose 7.04 percent, ending at NT$463.50.

MSCI decided to remove 24 Taiwanese stocks from the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, including automotive electronics maker Actron Technology Corp., biotech venture capitalist Diamond Biofund Inc., printed circuit board maker Dynamic Holding Co., property developer Farglory FTZ Investment Holding Co., and touch panel producer TPK Holding Co.

After the index review, the number of constituents in the MSCI Taiwan Index remains unchanged at 88.

Among the 88 stocks, biotech firm PharmaEssentia Corp. saw the largest increase, with its weighting rising by 0.02 percentage points to 0.31 percent, while telecom services provider Taiwan Mobile Co. experienced the steepest cut, with its weighting decreasing by 0.02 percentage points to 0.49 percent.