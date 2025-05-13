Focus Taiwan App
EVA Air reports highest ever Q1 net profits, EPS

05/13/2025 10:12 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) EVA Airways (EVA Air) on Tuesday reported record first-quarter net profits of NT$5.93 billion and a record-high earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.10.

In a statement, the air carrier said its consolidated sales for the first quarter totaled NT$54.94 billion (US$194.65 million), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

EVA Air attributed the record-breaking financial performance in the first quarter to a 25.9 percent year-on-year increase in cargo revenue, which rose to NT$12.728 billion.

This was mainly generated by the company's cargo flight service due to rising air cargo volumes and prices driven by robust demand for products from Chinese e-commerce platforms, AI servers and semiconductors.

EVA posted NT$36.412 billion in revenue from its passenger flight operations in Q1, a decline of 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

The airline has 87 aircraft in its fleet, including 78 passenger jets and nine freighters, with a further 53 aircraft to be delivered before 2033.

(By Jiang Ming-yan and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

