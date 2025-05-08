U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/08/2025 10:13 AM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.306 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.011 from the previous close.
