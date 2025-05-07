Taiwan shares close up 0.12%
05/07/2025 02:50 PM
Taipei, May 7 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 23.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,546.49 Wednesday on turnover of NT$269.795 billion (US$8.92 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan's inflation tops 2% in April, boosted by higher food prices05/07/2025 09:30 PM
- Politics
Taiwan at center of 'one-theater' defense concept: Former Japanese general05/07/2025 09:12 PM
- Society
Ministry halts plan to open 6 jobs categories to foreign students05/07/2025 07:42 PM
- Society
Kaohsiung court sentences 7 over attempted human smuggling05/07/2025 07:21 PM
- Business